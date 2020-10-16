Advanced search

Fine food, drink and crafts on offer at farmers’ market

PUBLISHED: 12:10 16 October 2020

Bethan Walker's new 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bethan Walker's new 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Nailsea is gearing up for the much-loved farmers’ market, which is returning to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

Somerset Farmers’ Markets is taking over the running of the popular event from Nailsea Town Council.

Stalls brimming with fresh produce, baked goods, cheese, ciders and beers will be set up in High Street from 9am-1pm ready for shoppers to peruse the top quality food and drink on sale.

Craft traders will join food producers in the High Street and the Royal British Legion will also be promoting its Nailsea In Bloom poppy appeal at the monthly community  stall.

To find out more about the traders at the event, log on to www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk

Town councillors Clare Hunt and Dee Houlbrook are also holding a drop-in session at Number 65, in High Street, on Saturday from 10am to noon to enable people to raise any local issues or find out more about the authority’s work.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Times to launch Shop Local campaign

The North Somerset Times is launching its Shop Local campaign next week.

Portishead potter wins first two professional snooker matches

Professional snooker player Ben Hancorn

Two-year programme to repair road set to begin this week

The B3128 will be closed overnight. Picture: Google

Fine food, drink and crafts on offer at farmers’ market

Bethan Walker's new 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pumpkin fest to take place over Halloween

Pumpkin fest runs from October 24 to November 1. Picture: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm