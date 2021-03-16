News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Farmers' market returns to Nailsea

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:47 AM March 16, 2021   
Bethan Walker's new 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bethan Walker's 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall at Nailsea Farmers' Market. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nailsea Farmers' Market is making a welcome return to the town on Saturday.

Somerset Farmers' Markets is excited to be bringing the popular event back to the High Street.

The event marks the first of 10 monthly markets in 2021, which will take place on the third Saturday of the month from 9am-1pm.

The last Nailsea market took place in October, when crowds flocked to the event to support local farmers and food, drink and craft producers.

Organisers say the event will only get bigger and better as we ease out of lockdown.

The markets have sanitiser stations and queuing arrangements to maintain social distancing.

Three new stalls are being added to the March event, stocking goats meat, venison and free range eggs. Craft traders will return in April, in line with Government guidance.

For more details on the market, log on to visit www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk

