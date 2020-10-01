Farmers’ market returns to Nailsea

Bethan Walker's Simply Green Zero Waste stall at Nailsea Farmers' market in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The hugely popular farmers’ market is returning to Nailsea on October 17.

Nailsea Town Council is now running the monthly event, after taking over from Somerset Farmers’ Markets.

The authority had hoped to launch the new-look market in September, but due to new health and safety restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was put back.

The market will be launched on October 17 in High Street, and the council has promised it will be ‘worth the wait’.

An abundance of fresh produce will be on offer from Barley Wood Kitchen Garden, as well as nutritious micro salads from Portishead’s Leafy Greens.

Shoppers can also pick up cheeses, meats, bread, fish, preserves, cider, beer and crafts.

A community stall will also be allocated to a group each month free of charge.

The market will run from 9am-1pm. To find out what traders will be there, log on to www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk