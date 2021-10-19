Gallery
PICTURES: Nailsea farmers market birthday party
- Credit: Mark Atherton
A town's farmers market celebrated a successful first year of trading.
To mark a triumphant 12 months, Nailsea Farmers Market hosted a birthday party on Saturday in the High Street, with 40 stalls and live entertainment from Dennis Demille.
A bumper birthday line-up saw producers such as Fussels Fine Foods, Nutts Scotch Eggs and Nailsea Country Markets serving hungry customers.
Arts and crafts stalls were hosted by Bristol Woodturning, Clevedon Bag Company, Dragonfly Jewellery, Granny Bear Crafts and more.
An event spokesman said: "Thank you to all of our customers who have come each month, in often torrential rain, to show your support for this very special farmers market.
"Made up of market gardeners, farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, mushroom growers, cider makers brewers, bakers and crafters, we have created a monthly destination for the town and surrounding area whilst supporting local food producers and craftspeople.
"Thanks for your support and loyalty over the past 12 months."
