North Somerset Times > News

Gallery

PICTURES: Nailsea farmers market birthday party

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:37 AM October 19, 2021   
Confectioners Sam and Ashley Room at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Confectioners Sam and Ashley Room at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A town's farmers market celebrated a successful first year of trading.

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

To mark a triumphant 12 months, Nailsea Farmers Market hosted a birthday party on Saturday in the High Street, with 40 stalls and live entertainment from Dennis Demille.

Tina DeMille with her DeMille's Botanical SoapsHand Crafted, Natural and Vegan at Nailsea Farmers

Tina DeMille with her DeMille's Botanical Soaps Hand Crafted, Natural and Vegan at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A bumper birthday line-up saw producers such as Fussels Fine Foods, Nutts Scotch Eggs and Nailsea Country Markets serving hungry customers.

Singer Dennis Demile entertaining the vistors to Nailsea Farmers Market.

Singer Dennis Demile entertaining the vistors to Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Arts and crafts stalls were hosted by Bristol Woodturning, Clevedon Bag Company, Dragonfly Jewellery, Granny Bear Crafts and more.

Molly Niu and Andrew Franks with flowers from the Somerset Orchard Garden at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Molly Niu and Andrew Franks with flowers from the Somerset Orchard Garden at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

An event spokesman said: "Thank you to all of our customers who have come each month, in often torrential rain, to show your support for this very special farmers market.

Jane Butler of Jane's Flower Pots at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Jane Butler of Jane's Flower Pots at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

"Made up of market gardeners, farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, mushroom growers, cider makers brewers, bakers and crafters, we have created a monthly destination for the town and surrounding area whilst supporting local food producers and craftspeople.

Vicky and Pandora White of Whites of Wick serving a customer at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Vicky and Pandora White of Whites of Wick serving a customer at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

"Thanks for your support and loyalty over the past 12 months."

Tracey Perry of Granny Bears crafts at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Tracey Perry of Granny Bears crafts at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Peter Dart of Whitegates Apple Juice at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Peter Dart of Whitegates Apple Juice at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Janice Webber from Times Past Cheese Dairy serving customers at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Janice Webber from Times Past Cheese Dairy serving customers at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Lizzy Etheridge with Fussels fine rapeseed oils at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Lizzy Etheridge with Fussels fine rapeseed oils at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Nailsea Farmers Market in the High Street.

Nailsea Farmers Market in the High Street. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mark Cox from Barley Wood Kitchen Garden serving customers at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Mark Cox from Barley Wood Kitchen Garden serving customers at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Louie Banter with mushrooms from Bristol Fungarium at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Louie Banter with mushrooms from Bristol Fungarium at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Go Wild Preserves by Oz Herbert at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Go Wild Preserves by Oz Herbert at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Barley Wood Kitchen Garden at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Barley Wood Kitchen Garden at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Stephen Hall from the Incredible Brewing Co. at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Stephen Hall from the Incredible Brewing Co. at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Chris Webster from The Great Cake Company at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Chris Webster from The Great Cake Company at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Seafoods fishmonger Stephen Wright at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Seafoods fishmonger Stephen Wright at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Alexander Morris of the Somerset Charcuterie at Nailsea Farmers Market.

Alexander Morris of the Somerset Charcuterie at Nailsea Farmers Market. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Nailsea News

