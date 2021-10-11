News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea Farmers Market celebrates successful first year

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:53 PM October 11, 2021   
Bethan Walker's 'Simply Green Zero Waste' stall at Nailsea Farmers' Market. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A town's farmers market has celebrated a successful first year of trading.

To mark a triumphant 12 months, Nailsea Farmers Market will host a birthday party on Saturday from 9am-1pm in the High Street, with 40 stalls and live entertainment from Dennis Demille.

In October 2020, the farmers market reopened after a long break with a new High Street venue. It became part of the not-for-profit Somerset Farmers Markets family of local markets, which organises the monthly event, taking over from Nailsea Town Council in organising the market.

Markets take place on the third Saturday of the month from March through to December.

Despite launching during the Covid lockdown with the need for strict Covid measures, the public voted with their feet and came along to shop alfresco. It has grown to become the largest farmers market in the area with 40 stalls.

An event spokesman said: "Nailsea High Street is transformed into a busy and bustling destination, complementing the shops and multitude of cafés, which are extremely busy on market day, and local musicians create a great atmosphere to enhance the experience, making it popular with Nailsea locals and as a destination from further afield.

"At the heart of the market are farmers who grow everything from organic vegetables, mushrooms, flowers and microgreens, to those who produce a full range of meats including wild venison.

"Award-winning cheesemongers such as Bath Soft Cheese and the Somerset Cheese Company and Times Past attract cheese fans from a wide range, as do the specialist brewers, gin distillers and cider makers.

"Food producers such as bakers and cakemakers use local ingredients in their products as supporting local farmers is at the heart of the farmers market ethos. The market also has thriving craft stalls with local potters, jewellery makers, illustrators and knitters and offers a local community group or local charity a pitch each month.

"We have been blown away at the support the market receives and urge customers to visit our website www.somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk to find out more about our producer members and sign up for a monthly Nailsea Market newsletter, to find out about who is trading each month."

