Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 May 2020

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Archant

A support group in Nailsea which has been helping people during the pandemic is running a free hot meal delivery service.

The Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group, in partnership with Nailsea Town Council, asked people to get in touch if they were struggling to pay for food or were finding it tough to prepare or cook hot meals.

More: Volunteers help hundreds to access food and medicine in Nailsea.

The group gives fresh ingredients to Wes Devonald and his team at The Old Farmhouse Pub who then prepare and cooks 100 meals.

Volunteers from the help group collect the meals and deliver them to people throughout Nailsea.

Coates House and The Ring O’ Bells staff have also offered their time, so from next week the kind-hearted volunteers will be able to give out 250 free cooked meals.

Meals include curry, macaroni cheese, chicken pie, mushroom risotto, lasagne and sausage and mash.

Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group can also help with shopping and prescriptions. To access support, contact them on Facebook, via email to nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or call 01275 855277.

Topic Tags:

