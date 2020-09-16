Advanced search

Nailsea couple celebrate diamond wedding

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 16 September 2020

Peter and Sheila Buterworth celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Peter and Sheila Buterworth celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Archant

A Nailsea couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary – despite being told their relationship was doomed to fail.

Peter and Sheila Butterworth, who have lived in Nailsea for 46 years, first met when they were on holiday in Skegness. Peter lived In Lancashire at the time and Sheila was in London. The couple became engaged at the top of Blackpool Tower, and married in London in 1960. Peter spent a short time based in Folkestone, where he finished National Service with the RAF. They later moved to Bristol and enjoyed driving around the country on their Vespa scooter.

Peter retired from Dalgety Group and Sheila worked with CJ Hole estate agents, in Backwell, for 20 years.

Their 60th anniversary included afternoon tea at Backwell House with family and friends, and a week-long holiday in Devon.

They have two children – daughter Lisa and son Colin, plus three granddaughters .

