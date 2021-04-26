Nailsea Country Market reopening next month

Published: 11:19 AM April 26, 2021

Nailsea Country Market has been shut for 14 months, but organisers are looking forward to welcoming customers back on May 7th. - Credit: Penny Roberts

Nailsea Country Market is preparing to reopen on May 7.

The monthly market stopped running in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers and traders are now looking forward to welcoming customers back to the popular event next month.

Penny Roberts said: "A big welcome awaits customers old and new and they promise a great display of preserves, savouries, butter and cheese, eggs and apple juice, cooked meats and of course a tempting selection of their famous cakes and bakes."

Nailsea Country market takes place on the first Friday of each month from 10-11.15am in Christ Church hall, in Christ Church Close. From July, coffee will again be available.

The market, which also has a stall every month at Nailsea Farmers' Market is keen to recruit new cooks.

To find out more, send an email to nailseacountrymarket@gmail.com or contact the organisers via the Facebook page