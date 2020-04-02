Advanced search

There With You: Council funds transport charity and Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2020

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Councillors in Nailsea have agreed to allocate up to £70,000 to support the effort to provide food and medicine to vulnerable people in the community.

The funding will be given to Nailsea and District Community Transport (NDCT) and the Foodbank – it will be given out as and when it is needed.

Nailsea Town Council approved the substantial funding package at an emergency council meeting.

Cllr Ben Kushner said: “NDCT is doing a fantastic job delivering prescriptions and emergency food to residents who are unable to leave their homes.

“Nailsea Town Council will also be providing funding for the Foodbank set up at Number 65 High St, which is being run by the awesome volunteers of the Nailsea Covid-19 action group.”

The council would also like to thank Waitrose in Nailsea for its support and contribution to the Foodbank.

