Nailsea staff to complete 300km to feed families at Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM December 1, 2020

Staff from Squarebird in Nailsea preparing to cover 300km to raise cash for struggling families. - Credit: Squarebird

Staff from a Nailsea company are walking and running 300km to raise cash for disadvantaged families over the Christmas holidays.

Website agency Squarebird has committed to covering 300km in 30 hours to raise money for the 300 children on the pupil premium in Nailsea.

The money will be donated to Nailsea Community Group which is trying to raise £3,000 to provide food for local families whose children receive free school meals during term time.

Staff at Squarebird will be carrying out the challenge from 9am on Saturday, dressed in Christmas outfits.

Squarebird managing partner Jon Bird said: “The support that the Nailsea Community Group has provided to the people of Nailsea throughout this pandemic has been incredible.

“As a local business we wanted to do something to help the group’s continued efforts to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry over the Christmas period.”

The staff had hoped to raise £1,000, but they have already exceeded the total by raising more than £2,000.

They have now set their sites on raising the full £3,000 for the appeal.

The combined distance covered by the agency will be tracked using apps such as Strava, Apple and FitBit, aiming to hit the total of 300km by 1pm on Sunday.

The Nailsea Community Group plans to deliver the food bags to local schools during the last week of term so that parents can collect them, ready for the Christmas break.

Nailsea Community Group was set up in June to provide vital support to people during the pandemic.

The group runs a Facebook page where people can request one-off support and volunteer work from the community.

Requests can range from borrowing tools and equipment to asking for help with decorating and repairs.

People in Nailsea can access long-term personal support to help with shopping, prescription delivery or companionship.

The group has also been running an emergency foodbank service to help people in the community who are struggling financially.

To donate to the 300km in 30 hours challenge, log on to: https://www.gofundme.com/squarebird039s-300km-for-300-kids