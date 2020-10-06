Nailsea charity deliveres over 3,000 medicines during Covid-19 crisis

Nailsea and District Community Transport supported people during the height of the pandemic by delieverng medical supplies to those deemed as vunerable, or shielding. Archant

A Nailsea charity which provides transport for the elderly, vulnerable and disabled supported the community during lockdown by delivering more than 3,000 prescribed medications to people shielding.

At the height of the pandemic crisis, Nailsea and District Community Transport (NDCT), with the Nailsea Covid-19 Help Group, took medicine to people living in the community who were deemed vulnerable, or shielding.

The charity provides a door-to-door shopping service as well as transport to medical appointments.

An NDCT spokesperson said: “Nailsea and District Community Transport would like to thank the National Lottery, Quartet Group, North Somerset Council, and all the town and parish councils that continue to provide the funding to enable us to continue to provide the essential transport that ensures people in the local community are not left alone and isolated.”

To use the service or volunteer, call 01275 855552, or email office@ndct.co.uk