Protest outside MP's office over police and crime bill

Published: 10:49 AM June 22, 2021

A climate emergency group held a protest in Nailsea to campaign against the new Police and Crime Bill.

It is the second protest Nailsea Climate Emergency group has held in the town to draw attention to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The bill is a 300-page piece of proposed legislation covering the government's crime and justice plans. However, critics fear it could be used to curtail people's rights to protest.

Members of the group stood outside North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox's office with their message 'Let Democracy Bloom'.

A spokesman for Nailsea Climate Emergency said: "The bill has been criticised as an overreaction to recent protests, including those by Extinction Rebellion and others which aim to call attention to the climate emergency and its intention is to restrict our democratic right to protest government inaction.

"The police already have extensive powers to control protests and assemblies and the increased powers proposed constitute an attack on a fundamental element of our democracy."