North Somerset charities get funding boost

North Somerset BME Network has benefitted from North Somerset Community Partnerships funding.Picture: NSCP NSCP

Charities across the district have benefited from grants given by North Somerset Community Partnership based in Clevedon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisations including Nailsea Social Shedders, Yatton Youth Club and Clevedon YMCA have enjoyed a share of £22,490 from NSCP grant programme funding in the area.

The projects are some of 13 to benefit from the scheme, which works to boost health and wellbeing in North Somerset, in December.

NSCP's programme is run by the Quartet Community Foundation, which aims to build stronger communities in North Somerset, Bristol, Bath & North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

Chair of NSCP Staff Council, Matt Croughan, said: "This year we have chosen to support 13 small charities that we believe offer a fantastic benefit for a wide range of adults and children in North Somerset.

"The amount of purpose these charities give to people's lives is enormous, and we are delighted to be able to help them with their projects."

Nailsea Disability Initiative received £1,000 worth of grant money, which went towards its running costs and to support disabled elderly people and carers in North Somerset.

Freeways - a group that supports adults with learning difficulties in North Somerset - also gained the same amount of money.

Finally, Clevedon YMCA was gifted £1,500, Nailsea Social Sheddars gained £1,000 and Yatton Youth Club was given the same amount.

Philanthropy Officer at the Quartet Community Foundation, Julie Newman, said: "These 13 groups are great examples of the kind of small causes we support in North Somerset.

"Our Vital Signs report highlighted many of the challenges faced in the district, including growing life expectancy, inequality and high rates of depression, so we're really happy these grants will help address important health issues in the area.

"We would love to support more groups like North Somerset BME Network and invite charities in the area to get in touch to find out more about applying for grants."

The North Somerset BME Network recently received £1,000 to set up a group to support Muslim and refugee women in Weston.

For more information, visit www.quartetcf.org.uk