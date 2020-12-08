News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Advent window trail taking place across Nailsea and Wraxall

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:25 PM December 8, 2020   
A Christmas carol advent window trial is taking place around Nailsea throughout December. 

All the churches in Nailsea along with the support of the Nailsea Community Group and homeowners are taking part in the trails, with windows dressed to depict one of 24 carols listed on the website. 

Every day of advent, there will be a window revealed somewhere in Nailsea or Wraxall.  

All of the displays will be based on the Christmas carol of the day and each display will contain a QR code, which will take you to the web page for that day with the next bit of a nativity story and some puzzles, crafts and activities.  

Maps with each of the locations will be released on the website and through social media.  

To view the locations, log on to sites.google.com/view/nailseaadventtrail/home 

