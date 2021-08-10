News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Nailsea Charity Walks raises record amount for struggling charities

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:47 AM August 10, 2021   
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

People taking part in Nailsea Charity Walks in 2021. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs has raised a record amount of money for charity this year - doubling funds from previous events.

The fundraising event is in its 10th year and usually raises around £20,000 for local charities and causes.

This year, generous participants and sponsors have donated more than £40,000 so far.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is overwhelmed at the 'magnificent' amount raised and has thanked everyone who took part and supported the event.

Graham Hunt from the organising committee said: “Rotary Nailsea and
Backwell would like to thank the people of North Somerset and Bristol
for really getting behind this event in this its 10th year and helping to
make it such a tremendous success.

"Those who took part on June 13 created a great atmosphere and helped to make it a really fun day."

It was the first year the Rotary launched three bike routes - the 25k, 50k and 100k. The new routes were so successful, they will be available for participants again next year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Claims decision to build homes on Nailsea field does not stand up to scrutiny
  2. 2 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
  3. 3 Village pub conversion rejected by council
  1. 4 Six must-see places for TV and film buffs
  2. 5 Clevedon Sailing Club enjoy successful Cadet Week
  3. 6 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
  4. 7 Portishead community hub nears completion 
  5. 8 PICTURES: Clevedon Marine Lake releases Eco-pod design plan
  6. 9 Clevedon Marine Lake reopens
  7. 10 Event organiser fined for noise complaints

More than 478 took part in the fundraiser this year - either completing a route on the event day on June 13, or walking, running or cycling one before the end of July 31.

Participants were able to raise money for their favourite local causes, to help charities and groups who have struggled over the past year.

Bob Keightley added: “Some of the money goes directly to
charities and so we don’t know exactly how much is raised. We do
know the minimum is £40,000 but the truth is that total could reach
£50,000 or more."

The Rotary club has hailed the amount raised as 'remarkable' during a global pandemic, and organisers believe many charities have benefited from people's heightened sense of sympathy and generosity during difficult times.

The introduction of the bike rides and slightly changed routes each year have also had a beneficial impact.

On the day, participants praised the administration and organisation behind the successful event.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell would like to thank everyone who took part.

The next Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Bikes will take place on June 19, 2022.

Nailsea News
Backwell News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Balloon Fiesta 2015. CREDIT paulbox ©paul@framedogs.complease credit paulbox©

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta launches Fiesta Fortnight event

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Skatepark closed

Summer

Clevedon Skatepark shut over safety fears

Carrington Walker

person
Earthfare is set to open in Portishead High Street on August 4.

Eco-friendly grocer to open in Portishead High Street next week

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
View of Cheddar reservoir from Wavering Down.

Summer by the Sea

10 beauty spots in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon