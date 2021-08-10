Nailsea Charity Walks raises record amount for struggling charities

Published: 6:47 AM August 10, 2021

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs has raised a record amount of money for charity this year - doubling funds from previous events.

The fundraising event is in its 10th year and usually raises around £20,000 for local charities and causes.

This year, generous participants and sponsors have donated more than £40,000 so far.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is overwhelmed at the 'magnificent' amount raised and has thanked everyone who took part and supported the event.

Graham Hunt from the organising committee said: “Rotary Nailsea and

Backwell would like to thank the people of North Somerset and Bristol

for really getting behind this event in this its 10th year and helping to

make it such a tremendous success.

"Those who took part on June 13 created a great atmosphere and helped to make it a really fun day."

It was the first year the Rotary launched three bike routes - the 25k, 50k and 100k. The new routes were so successful, they will be available for participants again next year.

More than 478 took part in the fundraiser this year - either completing a route on the event day on June 13, or walking, running or cycling one before the end of July 31.

Participants were able to raise money for their favourite local causes, to help charities and groups who have struggled over the past year.

Bob Keightley added: “Some of the money goes directly to

charities and so we don’t know exactly how much is raised. We do

know the minimum is £40,000 but the truth is that total could reach

£50,000 or more."

The Rotary club has hailed the amount raised as 'remarkable' during a global pandemic, and organisers believe many charities have benefited from people's heightened sense of sympathy and generosity during difficult times.

The introduction of the bike rides and slightly changed routes each year have also had a beneficial impact.

On the day, participants praised the administration and organisation behind the successful event.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell would like to thank everyone who took part.

The next Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Bikes will take place on June 19, 2022.