Record number sign up for Nailsea Charity Walks and Rides

Published: 9:13 AM June 8, 2021

Fundraisers are gearing up for Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Rides this weekend. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Fundraisers will be lacing up their walking boots on Sunday to take part in the Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Bikes event.

The hugely popular event, which is run by Rotary Nailsea and Backwell, is on course for a record number of participants, thanks to the introduction of the bike routes this year, which are proving very popular.

The club is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser this year, and has introduced three bike routes to mark the occasion.

More: Rotary holds virtual charity walk in Nailsea.

The majority of participants will be taking part in the event on the day, but fundraisers have until July 31 to complete one of the routes.

Participants are given the chance to sign up to take part in aid of a charity of their choice, and the club is hoping to raise more than £20,000 this year.

Alan Davies, from Rotary Nailsea and Backwell, said: "Have fun, enjoy the glorious local scenery and raise money for your favourite good cause into the bargain.

"Last year, the Government restrictions were immaculately observed and we know that this will be the case this year too."

Cyclists can choose from one of three new routes this year - 25km, 50km and 100km for people aged 13 and over.

Walkers and runners can choose the usual three routes - the 5km stroll, which is suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs, the 10km, and the 20km. Guided walks are available for the 5km and 10km routes.

Registration for the bike routes is £10 for people aged 18 and over, and £5 for children aged three to 17. Walking routes are £8 for adults, and free for anyone under 18.

Each route starts and finishes at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre, in Brockway.

Route maps are provided by the organisers including turn-by-turn instructions and suggested refreshment stops.

Everyone who completes one of the routes will receive a medal and certificate of achievement.

For more details, log onto nailsearotary.org where you can also register and pay online, or contact Graham Hunt on 07970 771845 or via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscal.co.uk