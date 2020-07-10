Advanced search

Rotary charity walk to take place in October

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2020

Participants who took part in the walk in 2018 to raise cash for charities.

Participants who took part in the walk in 2018 to raise cash for charities.

Archant

A popular sponsored walk which raises money for a number of charities will take place in October.

People taking part in the walks last year.People taking part in the walks last year.

The Rotary Charity Walks and Runs which usually takes place in Nailsea in June will now be held on October 11.

Charities have been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and organisers are appealing for people to sign up to the event to raise money for local causes.

Graham Hunt, of the walks organising committee, said: “This event is always important for local charities and good causes, many of whom gain significant, much-needed funds from those taking part.

“This year, those organisations’ funds have been badly hit during coronavirus lockdown so they need the financial boost provided through this event even more than before.”

Hundreds of people take part in the fundraiser which usually nets around £20,000 for charities.

The mass sponsored walk will start and finishing at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre, in Brockway.

There are three routes for people to choose from – the 20km, 10km and 5km – and the shorter walk is suitable for people with wheelchairs, pushchairs and scooters.

Rotary Charity Walks and Runs has raised more than £150,000 for good causes since it started.

It is £7 for people over 18 to enter and competitors are encouraged to raise as much as they can in sponsorship for their chosen charity.

Walks committee chairman, Roger Smith said: “So that you are fully informed, it is important to let you know that we have contingency plans.

“In the hopefully unlikely circumstances of our still being unable to hold the normal event on October 11, or if you are not able or would prefer not to get involved on that day, we aim to enable people who have registered to still walk or run the route of their choice either an 11th or at a time of your own choosing before the end of October.”

To register, or find out more, log on to nailsearotary.org

You can also visit the group’s Facebook page Nailsea Charity Walks, or contact Graham via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscali.co.uk

