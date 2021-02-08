Fundraisers encouraged to sign up for Nailsea Charity Walks

Published: 8:37 AM February 8, 2021

The 10th Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs event will take place this summer and organisers are hoping a record number of people sign up to support local causes.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is hoping to hold the sponsored walk on June 13. But, due to the pandemic, the group will give people the chance to walk or run one of the routes any time between June 13 and July 31.

The event gives people the opportunity to enjoy a walk in the countryside while raising money for a local charity, school, sports club organisation.

Alan Davies, from Rotary Nailsea and Backwell said: "In the past few years, more than £20,000 has been raised each year – even in 2020 with all of the changes forced on us by the epidemic. The event was a great success: 280 people took part, despite the difficult circumstances and – as always – it was great fun.

"This year we are challenging the community to put out a record number of people and raise a record amount of money. The effects of coronavirus hit charity incomes in 2020 – so local charities are short of funds and need our help probably more than ever before. Why not register now, commit and raise some money for them?"

The Rotary club says it is committed to ensuring people can walk or run safely in 2021, and members have contingency plans, including a virtual event, which proved extremely popular last year.

People can sign up for the event to raise money for a charity or cause of their choice. - Credit: Rotary Nailsea and Backwell

Walkers and runners can take on one of three routes, which start and finish at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre. The 5km route is suitable for families and people with disability scooters or wheelchairs, the 10km is slightly more challenging, while the 20km route is for more experienced walkers and runners.

All participants will be provided with maps and instructions, a route and guidance telephone number and a separate emergency telephone number to call in case of difficulties.

Registration is £8 per person, for people aged 8 and over, which goes to local Rotary charities. To sign up, log on to nailsearotary.org or contact Graham Hunt on 07970 771845 or via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscali.co.uk