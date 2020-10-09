Care home holds cake sale for cancer charity

Silver Trees Care Home held a cake sale to raise money for Macmillan. Archant

A care home in Nailsea has raised £120 for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a coffee and cake sale.

Silver Trees Care Home, in Brockway, asked staff and family members to donate cakes for the sale.

Activities co-ordinator Sylvia Timms, who organised the event said: “It was an opportunity for the home, which has been in lockdown since the start of the pandemic, to get all staff and residents together to have a fun afternoon.

“There was a lovely display of yummy cakes to choose from, music playing and laughter being had by all.

“We also held a draw for staff and the lucky winner won a hamper, made up by the home.”

Staff wore T-shirts representing one of the colours of the rainbow of hope to represent the dedication and commitment of staff during the pandemic.

The care home, which is run by Roxanne Girard, would like to thank all residents’ families who donated cakes for the event.