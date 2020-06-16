Nailsea businesswoman raises money for the NHS by selling Gnorbits

Tracey Lewis has raised over £1,200 for NHS charities through her business. Tracey Lewis

A Nailsea-based businesswoman has raised more than £1,200 for the NHS by hand-making Gnorbits.

Kiana with her Gnorbit and poem. Kiana with her Gnorbit and poem.

Founder of Rose and Green, Tracey Lewis began the fundraising after spotting rainbow flags around North Somerset, supporting the NHS.

Tracey said: “I loved the rainbows and was struck by all the amazing efforts by doctors, nurses and carers putting themselves at risk during lockdown. It was then that I ordered rainbow fabrics.

Rose and Green products. Rose and Green products.

“Then I thought, if I’m going to make these, I need to thank the NHS by donating the profits to NHS Charities. It was the least I could do. I have been blown away by the response.”

Rose and Green have produced more than 300 Gnorbits, raising a total of £1,270 for the NHS.

Tracey added: “Each sale of the rainbow Gnorbit includes a printed copy of the poem inside an envelope with hand drawn rainbow and hand written note.”

The company will continue to donate profits from the NHS Gnorbits to the worthy cause.

To order one of Tracey’s Gnorbits, log on to www.roseandgreen.co.uk