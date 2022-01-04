Firefighters tackle new year's kitchen blaze

A person was rescued from a kitchen fire in Nailsea on New Year's Day.

Firefighters from Nailsea, Clevedon, Avonmouth, Temple and Portishead responded to reports of a fire at a property in Southfield Road at midnight.

"On arrival, crews discovered a fire affecting a bungalow, which had originated in the kitchen," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"With six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, crews used a thermal imaging camera, one 45mm jet, three high pressure hose reels, one positive pressure ventilation fan, two triple extension ladders and one turntable ladder to control and extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was rescued from the building prior to the crews' arrival."

The cause of the incident is unknown, the spokesperson added.