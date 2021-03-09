Boy's sponsored buzz cut in aid of children's charity
- Credit: CHSW
A 12-year old boy from Nailsea has shaved his head to raise vital funds for a children's hospice.
Peter Colley wanted to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) during the pandemic and decided he would have a sponsored ‘isolation buzz cut’.
He said: “All charities, including CHSW, have suffered due to Covid-19 and the cancelling of events. I wanted to raise money for them because it means a lot to our family.”
So far Peter has raised £320 for CHSW in Wraxall, which provides respite, emergency, end-of-life and bereavement care and support for the whole family.
It has adapted its care during the pandemic to ensure Covid-safe support wherever and whenever families need it, including for the first time ever, in families’ own homes.
To support Peter's efforts, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Peter-Colley2