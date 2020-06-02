Hairy bikers brave shave for children’s charity

Five motorbike fans shaved their heads to raise money for Children's Hospice South West. Archant

Motorbike fans from Nailsea took part in a fundraising head shave in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five fundraisers wanted to take part in the lockdown fundraiser to raise cash for the charity which has had to cancel a number of its fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nailsea Bikers chairman John Colley was joined by David Elliott, Dave Moorcroft, Phillip Weston and 11-year-old Nailsea School student Peter Colley and all the action was streamed live on the Nailsea Bikers Facebook page.

John, aged 55, said: “While we are isolated at home and unable to get out on our bikes, we have had plenty of time to think about how lucky we are having healthy families.

“Our chosen charity CHSW supports those who are not so fortunate and is funded almost entirely through fundraising.

“The Covid-19 crisis has forced them to cancel many of their usual events so we decided to lose our luxuriant locks to help ensure that the charity is able to carry on doing their amazing work in support of children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“We said if we reached our £1,000 goal we would shave our beards off too, so when we passed our target on Saturday afternoon they had to come off too.”

To help combat event fundraising lost due to the coronavirus lockdown, CHSW is asking people to ‘Be Incredible’ and do ‘whatever they can, however they can’ to help local children and families who rely on the charity.

More: Children’s hospice launches campaign to raise vital funds for families.

CHSW area fundraiser Frances Kenneally said: “There has been a fantastic response from people in Nailsea, who are really rising to the challenge to Be Incredible with Children’s Hospice South West.

“As well as the brilliant efforts by the Nailsea Bikers, 100 people ran 100 marathons in 10 days for the Ring O’ Bells pub’s Ringers Relay, raising nearly £7,000. And Nailsea friends Jean Cridland and Pam Taylor are both hula-hooping for 26 minutes every day to raise vital funds for the charity.”

For more information about how you can Be Incredible with Children’s Hospice South West, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/beincredible and join the ‘Be Incredible with Children’s Hospice South West’ Facebook group.

To sponsor the Nailsea Bikers, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nailseabikersheadshave1