Advanced search

Music video help wanted

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 July 2020

Beacon Rise will donate profits from the single to the NHS. Picture: Beacon Rise

Beacon Rise will donate profits from the single to the NHS. Picture: Beacon Rise

Archant

A Nailsea-based band are appealing for help in filming their next music video.

Beacon Rise will release a track called Clap Along With Me in early July to celebrate all those on the front-line through the coronavirus pandemic.

Their music video will include members of the public clapping, along with front-line workers.

All profits raised from the single will go to the NHS, Mind, Age UK and the Grand Appeal

The four-piece want people’s help for more video footage of people clapping for the NHS.

This can be staff, families, friends, readers, who would like to volunteer themselves to be in the music video.

The video needs to be a clip of a minimum of 10 seconds long which can be filmed on a smart phone.

To take part, send videos to www.facebook.com/BeaconRiseBand or email BeaconRise@outlook.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the North Somerset Times

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.

Music video help wanted

Beacon Rise will donate profits from the single to the NHS. Picture: Beacon Rise

Thousands of small businesses urged to apply for council grant support

Small businesses can apply for Small Business Grants Discretionary Fund grants until July 13.

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl