Music video help wanted

Beacon Rise will donate profits from the single to the NHS. Picture: Beacon Rise Archant

A Nailsea-based band are appealing for help in filming their next music video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beacon Rise will release a track called Clap Along With Me in early July to celebrate all those on the front-line through the coronavirus pandemic.

Their music video will include members of the public clapping, along with front-line workers.

All profits raised from the single will go to the NHS, Mind, Age UK and the Grand Appeal

The four-piece want people’s help for more video footage of people clapping for the NHS.

This can be staff, families, friends, readers, who would like to volunteer themselves to be in the music video.

The video needs to be a clip of a minimum of 10 seconds long which can be filmed on a smart phone.

To take part, send videos to www.facebook.com/BeaconRiseBand or email BeaconRise@outlook.com