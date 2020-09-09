Baker to host sixth Macmillan coffee morning

Macmillan coffee morning at the home of Sara Card. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An avid baker from Nailsea is determined not to let Covid-19 prevent her from holding her popular Macmillan coffee morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sara Card, who lives in Earlesfield, raised more than £2,000 for the cancer charity at last year’s event.

Sara baked an array of desserts including a tiffin, chocolate brownies, Malteser cakes and gin and tonic cup cakes for her friends and colleagues.

She said: “This year is going to look a bit different, but it’s my sixth year, and nothing is going to stop it.”

The coffee morning will take place on September 25 from 10am to 6pm in Sara’s garden.

Sara will set up gazebos in the garden and guests will be welcome to eat in or takeaway.

The keen baker has raised more than £4,000 for Macmillan by holding the fundraisers.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning raises money for Macmillan, which supports people living with cancer.