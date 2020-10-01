Advanced search

Baker raises hundreds for cancer charity with coffee morning

PUBLISHED: 09:14 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 01 October 2020

Sara's neighbours gave up their drives to help her hold the Macmillan coffee morning.

An avid baker and fundraiser is thrilled after raising £2,600 with a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Sara Card, from Nailsea, was worried her fundraising efforts would be hampered by the pandemic, but she is delighted to have smashed last year’s record.

Six of her neighbours let Sara use their drives to set up cake stands to enable the coffee morning to comply with Covid guidelines.

More than 100 people stopped to buy cakes from Sara, who baked an array of popular treats including coffee cake, a Victoria sandwich, tiffin and a gin and tonic cake.

She said: “Although I felt the odds were stacked against us this year, I totally smashed Macmillan 2020, raising £2,600.

“I had some fantastic friends, who gave their whole day to support me. I could not have done it without them.”

A number of local businesses also donated prizes for a raffle on the day.

Sara would like to thank everyone who supported her and helped to raise so much for the cancer charity.

