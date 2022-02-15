News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Artwork to brighten Nailsea and Backwell Station selected

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:04 AM February 15, 2022
Nailsea and Backwell Station GSV

Nailsea and Backwell station - Credit: Google Street View

Work to brighten up Nailsea and Backwell railway station has taken another step forward.

The Severnside Community Rail Partnership and Nailsea Town Council have been working together in a bid to give the station a revamp.

In January, a search was launched to find local artists who could put their work on display at the station to brighten the venue, and entertain travellers.

Work by the selected artists will be displayed across four A1 landscape boards at the railway station.

Now, after sifting through applications from North Somerset and beyond, the partnership and the town council have made their selections.

Local artists Greg Derrick and Joe Bougourd were picked to go on display, along with submissions from both Backwell School and Nailsea School, whose students regularly use the station.

A spokesperson for Nailsea Town Council said: "It has been fantastic to have the local community involved in this project. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council could SELL its offices in Clevedon - bringing workers to Weston
  2. 2 Congresbury hotel leads Burns Supper celebrations
  3. 3 Mixed feelings at heated First Bus cuts meeting
  1. 4 Former pub could be demolished to make way for homes
  2. 5 Use up your stamps by next year - or face a surcharge
  3. 6 Bristol Airport expansion approval 'reasoning' published
  4. 7 Guide Dog charity searching for people to raise puppies
  5. 8 Kitchen and bathroom design tips to add value to your home
  6. 9 Plans for Clevedon's seafront revamp lodged
  7. 10 New chief fire officer for Avon service appointed

"We have been impressed to see the quality of work from artists based in our area. We are very much looking forward to seeing their art on display."

Nailsea and Backwell railway station has views from the platform overlooking the lake and countryside. 

Severnside and Nailsea Town Council decided that the artwork should follow the theme of exploring the landscape in the hope the images will inspire visitors to the station to explore the area.

The artists are currently hard at work, the council said, with the artwork set to be completed by March, with an unveiling ceremony planned for April.

Nailsea News
Backwell News

Don't Miss

Gordano School, in Portishead. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gordano School

Portishead teacher strikes called OFF

Carrington Walker

person
First Bus changed its timetables next month.

North Somerset Council

Portishead residents invited to discuss major bus cuts

Carrington Walker

person
Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet .

WIN: Tickets to Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet screening in Clevedon

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Detached half white-wood panelled, half brick house in Nightingale Gardens, Nailsea, with extension and driveway in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Immaculate four-bedroom house in a quiet area of Nailsea

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon