Artwork to brighten Nailsea and Backwell Station selected

Work to brighten up Nailsea and Backwell railway station has taken another step forward.

The Severnside Community Rail Partnership and Nailsea Town Council have been working together in a bid to give the station a revamp.

In January, a search was launched to find local artists who could put their work on display at the station to brighten the venue, and entertain travellers.

Work by the selected artists will be displayed across four A1 landscape boards at the railway station.

Now, after sifting through applications from North Somerset and beyond, the partnership and the town council have made their selections.

Local artists Greg Derrick and Joe Bougourd were picked to go on display, along with submissions from both Backwell School and Nailsea School, whose students regularly use the station.

A spokesperson for Nailsea Town Council said: "It has been fantastic to have the local community involved in this project.

"We have been impressed to see the quality of work from artists based in our area. We are very much looking forward to seeing their art on display."

Nailsea and Backwell railway station has views from the platform overlooking the lake and countryside.

Severnside and Nailsea Town Council decided that the artwork should follow the theme of exploring the landscape in the hope the images will inspire visitors to the station to explore the area.

The artists are currently hard at work, the council said, with the artwork set to be completed by March, with an unveiling ceremony planned for April.