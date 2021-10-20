Driving group needs more volunteers

Published: 11:00 AM October 20, 2021

A driving group is looking for new volunteers to join them.

Nailsea Availables has been running for more than 40 years.

It was able to continue our operations throughout the pandemic, albeit at a much reduced level, but many of its drivers were obliged to self-isolate and a number have decided not to return.

In order to maintain its insurance and DBS cover during the pandemic, the group has been strongly supported by Nailsea and District Community Transport.

Anyone considering volunteering will receive a small amount to cover their expenses. There is no commitment to volunteering for a set number of hours or days; you can accept a drive request as and when it suits.

At Nailsea Availables, most of its drivers volunteer about once a week.

For more information, email jeanne.wood@virginmedia.com

A group spokesman said: "As a North Somerset wide community, we all need volunteers to support the NHS as it tries to deal with the backlog of appointments, by taking the elderly and frail who do not have relatives nearby to help them."