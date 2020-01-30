Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham

A spate of burglaries across North Somerset has seen seven homes burgled in 10 days.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is asking people to remain vigilant and report any individuals acting suspiciously.

A total of seven homes in Nailsea and Tickenham have been burgled between January 18-28, with entry gained by smashing the windows at the back of the properties.

Jewellery has been taken from a number of the homes and two cars have also been stolen.

A 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "The burglaries have predominantly occurred during the evening so we are appealing to homeowners - particularly those who live in Clevedon Road in Tickenham - to remain watchful and report any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously.

"In light of these burglaries, we are encouraging the community to take note of, and follow, burglary prevention advice to ensure their homes and boundaries are secure.

"Remember to lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.

"Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house, even if you are just in the garden, and remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.

"Hide any high value items such as jewellery, handbags, wallets and passports and, where possible, store them in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault."

Last week, an 86-year-old pensioner had war medals and jewellery stolen from his Nailsea home.

Police enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing.

People who spot any suspicious activity or have any information which can help with the investigation can call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219129829.