Published: 1:27 PM November 17, 2020

Maria is an entrepreneur to benefit from a financial loan. - Credit: Nailsea and Backwell rotary

Nailsea and Backwell Rotary Club is among hundreds of rotary clubs across the country celebrating a landmark charitable achievement after contributing more than £1million to Lendwithcare.

The micro-finance charity enables people in the UK to make small loans to entrepreneurs from poor communities around the world.

Nailsea and Backwell members have donated £910 which, with repayments, has allowed them to make 121 loans, totalling £1,815.

Loans have been made to 637 entrepreneurs in 11 countries, 2,306 family members have been assisted and 676 jobs created.

Farmers, tailors, market stallholders and food producers are a few of the types of entrepreneurial businesses the Rotary clubs have helped in 11 countries across Africa, Asia and South America.

Local Rotary organiser, John Hall, said: “We are proud to be a part of this fantastic initiative.

"Lendwithcare is a great way to help people out of poverty. You see exactly who the money is going to, and what they will use it for.”

The entrepreneur uses the funds to help them to earn a living, often employing family members and neighbours as well, helping to lift their communities out of poverty.

"They pay the loans back, which can then be re-lent to person after person.”

Rotary is one of the world’s largest and most successful global membership and humanitarian service organisations, with 1.2 million members in over 200 countries, helping to tackle challenges at home and abroad; promoting peace, fight disease, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children and grow local economies.

Head of Lendwithcare, Tracey Horner, added: “Through Lendwithcare, Rotary have helped change the lives of more than 5,000 entrepreneurs around the world so far.

"We’re grateful to every Rotary member who lends their time and energy to raise funds to lend to people trying to earn a living in some of the most challenging environments in the world.

"It really is life-changing for the people we work with, and we want to extend our huge thanks to everyone at Rotary Nailsea and Backwell.”