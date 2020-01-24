Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers. Archant

Young footballers from Nailsea have raised hundreds of pounds to put towards new equipment to improve their training pitches.

Members of Nailsea Juniors under-six and under-seven teams were invited onto the Christmas float run by Nailsea Lions so they could raise money for their team.

The youngsters went out one evening and raised £300 thanks to generous members of the community who donated to the teams.

Nailsea Lions also donated a further £255 to add to the total, while Mike Horsefield and Pam and Malcolm Hunt visited the teams to hand over the cash.

Coaches Ben Watts and Daniel Patterson said: "It was an absolutely amazing gesture from the Nailsea Lions and will go a long way to raising enough money to purchase a new line-marking machine, which we are actively fundraising for."

More than 35 children attend the football training sessions and matches each week.