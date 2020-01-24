Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment
PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 January 2020
Archant
Young footballers from Nailsea have raised hundreds of pounds to put towards new equipment to improve their training pitches.
Members of Nailsea Juniors under-six and under-seven teams were invited onto the Christmas float run by Nailsea Lions so they could raise money for their team.
The youngsters went out one evening and raised £300 thanks to generous members of the community who donated to the teams.
Nailsea Lions also donated a further £255 to add to the total, while Mike Horsefield and Pam and Malcolm Hunt visited the teams to hand over the cash.
Coaches Ben Watts and Daniel Patterson said: "It was an absolutely amazing gesture from the Nailsea Lions and will go a long way to raising enough money to purchase a new line-marking machine, which we are actively fundraising for."
More than 35 children attend the football training sessions and matches each week.