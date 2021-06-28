Musicians release Wonderful Life cover for children's charity
- Credit: Rob Perry and Amy Parker
Two musicians have released a song on iTunes to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
Rob Berry and pianist and vocalist Amy Parker have recorded a cover of Alter Bridge’s Wonderful Life – a poignant song about loss and a celebration of life lived.
Rob, who works at Persimmon Homes in Portishead, said: “We chose to record this single as the lyrics are stunning; it’s such a moving, emotional song and I think it has real synergy with the work of CHSW.”
Rob and Amy collaborate under the band-name, RoAm. Rob has been championing the work of CHSW after first learning of the charity through its partnership with house-builder Persimmon Homes, where Rob works as a surveyor.
He said: “Representatives of CHSW came along to a coffee morning at Persimmons’ offices in Portishead and told us about the vital work they do at its local hospice, Charlton Farm – based a few miles away in Wraxall. I visited Charlton Farm before the pandemic with my daughter and was blown away by the quality of care offered to families whose children have life-limited conditions.”
Since then, Persimmon has donated more than £11,000 to CHSW and Rob has taken part in numerous fundraising events for the charity, including its annual cycle challenge, Ride for Precious Lives.
Rob, a keen cyclist, will be taking part in Ride for Precious Lives again in July. He said: “It’s something so special, I can’t really put it into words. The camaraderie, the laughs, the stories make it an incredible event to be part of and I’m absolutely hooked. You will not find a better bunch of people to ride with and a better charity to raise money for.”
Wonderful Life by RoAm is available to download at https://music.apple.com/gb/album/wonderful-life-single/1569158116