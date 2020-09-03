Advanced search

Stab threat over bicycle prompts mother’s appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

A boy was threatened to be stabbed for his push bike in Clevedon.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was threatened to be stabbed if he did not surrender his push bike said the incident is ‘heartbreaking’.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, is appealing for people to come forward with information about the theft in Clevedon.

The son’s Christmas and birthday money paid for the £750 mountain bike, and she said there is a ‘glimmer of hope’ it may be found.

Police said two young men approached the boy when one of them demanded he handed over his bike and threatened to stab him at the skate park, near Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields, on August 22 at  around 8pm. The suspects also punched his friend, also aged 14, and the offenders made off towards the Triangle with the bike, which is green with red on the forks.

His mother said: “He’s had a couple of moments, but it could have been a lot worse, he could’ve ended up at hospital.

“It is heartbreaking, he saved up over Christmas and his birthday to be able to afford that bike, which is exactly what he needed it for when he went to use it on bike trails. Some days, he’ll tell me he misses his bike, but, at least he is safe, and that is all we can ask for.”

One of the suspects is described as a white man, aged about 19, wearing a blue tracksuit and blue trainers.

The second man is also white and wore black joggers and a white T-shirt. He had a distinctive full neck tattoo with a gap in the middle.

His mother added: “He rang the police before he rang us, and they were brilliant with him. When he rang us after it happened, he was very upset. One of the suspects threatened to stab him and had his arm behind his back, so we will never know if he really did have a weapon.

“We are still hoping that there’s a glimmer of hope that the bike will be found, and we’ve had numerous messages of support from people.

“People are genuinely upset and said to us this type of thing doesn’t happen in Clevedon.

“Luckily, he has been lent a mountain bike and he’s gone back to the area, which some kids wouldn’t be able to do but he did.”

His mother said she will help get CCTV installed at the skate park and she will fight ‘tooth and nail’ to make people feel safe.

People with information which could help the police investigation are urged to call 101, and quote the reference number 5220190525.

