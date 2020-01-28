Volunteers awarded for work at nature reserve

Volunteers with their award. Archant

The Friends of Stockway North Nature Reserve volunteers have been rated 'outstanding' by Britain in Bloom.

The volunteers, who look after the haven in Nailsea, were presented with an It's Your Neighbourhood award for their contributions to the community.

Last year more than 704 people visited the reserve, with many schools and community groups enjoying a day out to learn more about nature.

The nature reserve is home to 180 species of plants, 35 birds and 15 types of butterfly as well as dragonflies, frogs, newts, fungi, mammals and many invertebrates.

Bird boxes, butterfly boxes and a hedgehog box have been added to the site to provide nesting facilities.

The group is appealing for more volunteers to care for the reserve and host visits.

Anyone interested in finding out more can call Andrew Town on 01275 858064 or Pat on 01275 854628.