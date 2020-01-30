Advanced search

Charity raffle supports children with additional needs

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2020

Springboard’s Weston’s manager, Jackie Perks-Burt, with Somerset Signing and Framing Co’s Stu Turner. Picture: Marina Turner

Springboard's Weston's manager, Jackie Perks-Burt, with Somerset Signing and Framing Co's Stu Turner. Picture: Marina Turner

A business has organised its biggest raffle to date to raise funds for the Springboard Opportunity Group.

Somerset Signing and Framing raised £760 for the charity, which supports children from birth to aged five who have additional needs and disabilities and their families.

The raffle included 10 signed prizes including a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt, Martin Johnson, Paul Gascoigne and David Jason pictures, as well as Mike Tyson's signed trunks.

Somerset Signing and Framing is a small, family business run by Stuart and Marina Turner which provides signed memorabilia from the world's biggest names in sport, TV and film at affordable prices.

They often hold private signings from their Sand Bay base and have hosted personalised signing sessions with world champion boxer Lee Selby and former Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard.

