Festival founder Michael Eavis made a Freeman of Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has been made a Freeman of the town.

Mr Eavis held the first Glastonbury at his Worthy Farm in Pilton in 1970 and now, 52 years later, the dairy farmer will enjoy the benefits of the honour - such as being able to run sheep through the centre of the town.

He was nominated by Mayor of Glastonbury, Councillor Jon Cousins, and deputy mayor, Cllr Serena Roney-Dougal, in appreciation of his services to the town and the local economy.

Following the Freeman vote, Cllr Cousins said: “I can think of no one more fitting of receiving this honour.

"This is an opportunity to acknowledge that, as founder of the Glastonbury Festival, Michael has helped to promote Glastonbury for over 50 years – both nationally and internationally – a true life-time’s work."

Cllr Roney-Dougal was delighted with the outcome.

“The festival makes a significant contribution to our local economy, as well as providing year-round employment locally and support for many local organisations, community groups, and charitable causes – and, on an international scale, raising money for such truly ‘Worthy’ causes as Oxfam, WaterAid, Greenpeace, and CND,” she said.

“Our town’s high regard for Michael is clearly shared by others throughout the country and establishment.

“He has received Honorary Degrees from the Universities of Bath and Bristol, an Honorary MA from the University of Creative Arts, and – in 2007 – he was appointed CBE for his services to music in The Queen’s Birthday Honours.”

In the past, a Freeman held various privileges, and often did not have to pay local taxes.

However now, the award is mostly symbolic, except for the right to run sheep through the centre of the town - but no cows...