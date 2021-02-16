Popular Mendip Challenge fundraiser to return this year

Published: 10:00 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM February 16, 2021

Weston Hospicecare has announced the return of one of its most popular fundraising events later this year.

The Mendip Challenge puts participants through their paces over 30, 20, 10 and now a five-mile route through the Mendip Hills and raised more than £85,000 for Weston Hospicecare in 2019.

The competition was postponed last year to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers are confident it will be back and better than ever this summer.

Weston Hosicecare relies heavily on fundraising events. Taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Archant

Events and challenges manager, Grace Dibden, said: “We are delighted to announce our most popular event, The Mendip Challenge, is back with a bang.

“We cannot wait to see you all take to the countryside and take on the challenge to support your hospice.”

Social distancing measures will be in place including on coaches, contactless registration and staggered start times for the five and 10-mile routes which start and finish at Weston Cricket Club.

The event will take place on June 6, for more information log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/the-mendip-challenge



