Popular Mendip Challenge fundraiser to return this year
- Credit: Archant
Weston Hospicecare has announced the return of one of its most popular fundraising events later this year.
The Mendip Challenge puts participants through their paces over 30, 20, 10 and now a five-mile route through the Mendip Hills and raised more than £85,000 for Weston Hospicecare in 2019.
The competition was postponed last year to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers are confident it will be back and better than ever this summer.
Events and challenges manager, Grace Dibden, said: “We are delighted to announce our most popular event, The Mendip Challenge, is back with a bang.
“We cannot wait to see you all take to the countryside and take on the challenge to support your hospice.”
Social distancing measures will be in place including on coaches, contactless registration and staggered start times for the five and 10-mile routes which start and finish at Weston Cricket Club.
The event will take place on June 6, for more information log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/the-mendip-challenge
Most Read
- 1 Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset
- 2 Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'
- 3 Village to get zero carbon housing development
- 4 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
- 5 Hazell selected for Western Storm's Regional Academy Programme for 2021 season
- 6 Six Nations Question & Answer Session with Clevedon firsts captain Largenton
- 7 Lintott "really excited" to sign for Warwickshire on three-year deal
- 8 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
- 9 Deadline looms for comments to be submitted on Bristol Airport's expansion appeal
- 10 Village pub put on the market