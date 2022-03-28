Men with additional needs enter the water for the Portishead Swimathon

Six young men with additional needs took part in the Portishead Swimathon. - Credit: 3cmentormefitness

A group of six young men with additional needs got their trunks out of the wardrobe to partake in the popular Swimathon at Portishead on the weekend.

In an 'inspiring' feet, the men who suffer from conditions ranging from cerebral palsy to down syndrome, took to the water to raise money for charity all while competing in a marathon achievement themselves.

More than 300 swimmers took part in the annual competition organised by the Portishead Rotary Club.

READ MORE: PICTURES: Portishead charity Swimathon returns

﻿The group was entered by Clevedon personal trainer Simon Flett, who runs 3cmentorme fitness.

He said: "I would just like to say a huge thanks to all the people who sponsored the young adults and for the encouragement from all involved in making it happen.

"What I love most about this story is the benefits of what sport can bring to a person’s life.

"The pandemic really exposed how much sports and clubs are vital for any person's life, especially for a young person.

"It brings many benefits and personal development to people in building healthy relationships."