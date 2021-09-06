News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Residents praised for hard work in town upon committee retirements

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:07 PM September 6, 2021   
The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn and Mavis Hearn.

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn and Mavis Hearn. - Credit: Good Companions Senior Citizen Association

A senior citizen club in Portishead held a presentation for two departing members.

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn, aged 98 and Mavis Hearn, aged 91, for their hard work over the years.

The group, which meets on a Friday morning in Somerset Hall for coffee and friendship, held a presentation last Friday to honour the two Portishead residents.

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn and Mavis Hearn.

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn and Mavis Hearn. - Credit: Good Companions Senior Citizen Association

Both Marian and Mavis have been members of the association for more than 40 years, have served on the committee for more than 20 years and have now retired from their committee posts.

They were honoured by the members for their hard work and dedication over the years which has also enabled the club to distribute £7,000 to local charities.

Both Marian and Mavis have been given the honour of becoming lifetime members of the club and hope to still be able to meet up for a coffee and chat with all their friends they have made on a regular basis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chocolatier wins three awards and launches new series of workshops
  2. 2 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town
  3. 3 Council issues Covid reminder ahead of school return
  1. 4 Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked
  2. 5 Charities secure permission for 24 homes in Nailsea
  3. 6 Cycling club using cameras to improve safety on roads
  4. 7 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  5. 8 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  6. 9 Residents urged to take free suicide prevention training
  7. 10 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tea tent at Trendlewood Community Festival.

Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Portishead cadet saves elderly woman after head injuries

Health

Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life

Carrington Walker

person
Cream-rendered detached five-bedroom house in High Street, Nailsea, with short green lawn and converted outbuilding

Property of the Week | Sponsored

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom family home

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Tanya fitting shoes in Kenya

Portishead shop appeals for unwanted school shoes

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon