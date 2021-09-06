Residents praised for hard work in town upon committee retirements

Published: 5:07 PM September 6, 2021

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn and Mavis Hearn. - Credit: Good Companions Senior Citizen Association

A senior citizen club in Portishead held a presentation for two departing members.

The Good Companions Senior Citizen Association held the presentation to thank Marian Hearn, aged 98 and Mavis Hearn, aged 91, for their hard work over the years.

The group, which meets on a Friday morning in Somerset Hall for coffee and friendship, held a presentation last Friday to honour the two Portishead residents.

Both Marian and Mavis have been members of the association for more than 40 years, have served on the committee for more than 20 years and have now retired from their committee posts.

They were honoured by the members for their hard work and dedication over the years which has also enabled the club to distribute £7,000 to local charities.

Both Marian and Mavis have been given the honour of becoming lifetime members of the club and hope to still be able to meet up for a coffee and chat with all their friends they have made on a regular basis.