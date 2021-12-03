News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Meet Clevedon's newest children's author

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:15 AM December 3, 2021
Gill Marshall and her sister is Clevedon's newest children's author.

Gill Marshall. - Credit: Gill Marshall

Hoping to put Clevedon businesses on the map is the town's newest children's author, Gill Marshall.

Gill, with her sister Julie Pearce from Portishead, both self-publish picture books for children aged two to six on Amazon.

After suffering from ill health in 2019, Gill decided to write stories for children while her sister illustrated the pages. 

In September, they produced Tad's Rainbow Treasure and Jammy Tad books and also hope to publish Tad And The Christmas Jumper in time for the festive season.

When Gill suffered with frozen shoulder and Julie with redundancy, the pair found themselves in 'uncertain times', but found an opportunity to make use of her their 'artistic talents'. 

In future, Gill wants to take the Tad character to visit Clevedon and include town traders in her work. She also wants to produce fantasy fiction for teens. 

She said: "Our circumstances also gave us opportunity which we have grabbed with both hands.

"We are grateful to our family and friends who have supported us and kept us going."

