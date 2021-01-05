Hundreds of North Somerset patients receive coronavirus vaccine

Published: 2:00 PM January 5, 2021

A North Somerset medical group has vaccinated more than 2,000 patients against coronavirus over the past fortnight.

Tyntesfield Medical Group began Covid-19 vaccinations on December 19 from Brockway Surgery in Nailsea.

Over Christmas and New Year, staff gave the jabs to more than 2,000 patients aged over 80 from Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton, as well as care home workers and frontline healthcare staff.

Dr Jonathan Rees, a partner at Tyntesfield Medical Group, has praised dedicated healthcare staff and volunteers for working long hours to ensure as many people receive the vaccination as possible.

He said: “Clinics run non-stop from 8am to 8pm and are delivered thanks to the dedication of our staff, working long shifts often without breaks, supported by volunteers helping us with marshalling and transport for those who cannot make it to the surgery without assistance.

“The clinics have been an incredibly positive and upbeat experience for all involved - exhausting, but hugely rewarding - as a group we are committed to delivering these vaccines to our community as quickly as vaccine supply allows.”

On New Year’s Eve, the medical group began vaccinating care home residents after receiving guidance and permission to transport the vaccine.

All residents and staff from Argentum Lodge Care Home in Nailsea were vaccinated in one afternoon, with more care homes set to benefit later this week and next.

GPs are aiming to finish the first dose of vaccination for all those in group one - care home residents and staff – and group two – people aged over 80 and frontline healthcare staff – by the end of the week.

Dr Rees said: “The timing of the second dose of the vaccine has been changed due to government policy - we were hoping to honour the appointments of those already booked in for second doses, but unfortunately some clinics have had to be cancelled due to changes in vaccine delivery date - changes that we were notified of at short notice and without the opportunity for negotiation.

“We apologise to those who have had appointments cancelled, but promise this was due to circumstances totally out of our control.”

Dr Rees added: “I am so grateful for the enthusiasm demonstrated by all our staff which has allowed us to make these clinics work despite huge logistical challenges.

“Also to our amazing volunteers, Nailsea Community Transport and the Nailsea Scouts - a huge thank you.”

The medical group will then move onto group three – people aged over 75 – following instructions from the Government.