Medical group withdraws plans for Weston College site in Nailsea

A medical centre has dropped its plans to buy the Weston College site in Nailsea to extend its facilities.

Tyntesfield Medical Group announced its proposal to sell Brockway Medical Centre for housing and transform the vacant college building in Somerset Square into a medical hub in March.

The group, which serves almost 33,000 patients in Nailsea, Backwell, Tickenham and Long Ashton, wants to expand its facilities to cope with the growing population.

But, due to concerns over the stability of the commercial property market as a result of the coronavirus ,pandemic, the group has withdrawn its plans.

A statement released by the group states: “After extensive and careful deliberation it has been decided to withdraw from our plans to sell Brockway Medical Centre, purchasing the Weston College site and developing it as an extension to Tower House Medical Centre.

“This was a tough decision to take as the plans we had developed held great promise for creating excellent clinical facilities for our expanding patient population with more expansive, modern space for our staff.

“Regrettably the pandemic has created uncertainty in the commercial property sector and we no longer have the financial confidence this would be the best thing to do at this moment in time for both our patients and staff.

“We are now considering the viability of cheaper and less extensive improvements to our existing estate without exposure to the volatile marketplace for commercial property.

“Such improvements will support us in giving a better service over the next few years with the intention of revisiting the broader needs of the growing patient population once things settle down.”

The group needs more space to accommodate new staff including ‘first contact’ physiotherapists, care co-ordinators and social prescribers – adding a wider range of skills to the clinical team.

GP partner, Dr Jon Rees, said: “We are so disappointed that the current economic situation has derailed our plans for this development, which we felt offered such a great opportunity to help us deliver a wider range of services to our local community.

“We will continue with plans to deliver these services, but are now looking at reconfiguration of our current estate, rather than the sale of Brockway and redevelopment of the Weston College site.”