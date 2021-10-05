News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Masons donate £5,000 to children’s hospice

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:17 AM October 5, 2021   
A cheque for £5,000 was presented to the hospice.

Members of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons of Somerset, Steve McNaughton, James Tonkin, Philip Voisey and Marshall Westley, present the cheque to Paul Mundy at Charlton Farm. - Credit: CHSW

Freemasons have made a £5,000 donation to Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Charlton Farm children’s hospice in memory of Prince Philip.

Five Mark lodges from across the county each nominated the hospice to receive a share of a £1.3million wider grant from the Mark Benevolent Fund, the official charity of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons.

Money was distributed to more than 250 hospices across England and Wales, including CHSW’s other hospices in Cornwall and North Devon, to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, himself a Freemason, who died in April.

Philip Voisey, the Right Worshipful Brother for the province of Somerset, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the members of the Province have chosen to support Charlton Farm children’s hospice.

“We are all aware of the toll that the pandemic has taken on charities across the country and hope that this small gift will go some way to help enhance patient care and provide improved facilities for those in need and their families.”

Wraxall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of the organisers of Long Ashton Community Association Beer and Cider Festival.

Beer and cider festival raises £2k for community centre

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Ashton & Backwell United new coaching staff manager Beecham, Williams, Thomas and Perrett.

Ashton & Backwell United appoint Tony Beecham as new manager

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Joni Reed and Etta at Clevedon MIU

Baby Etta is first to be born at Clevedon MIU

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Car wheel

Can you help Portishead Porters find volunteer drivers?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon