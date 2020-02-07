New town clerk looking forward to improving facilities and environment

A new clerk has been appointed at Portishead Town Council.

Martin Salisbury, of Clevedon, will take over from locum clerk Jo Swift tomorrow (Monday).

The council has launched a recruitment programme, which has seen it hire a permanent clerk, following a review of its staffing levels last year.

Martin said: "Having brought up two children in the area, I appreciate the value of recreational facilities, open spaces and environmental improvements.

"I am looking forward to joining the team at Portishead Folk Hall, in High Street, to support the council with the administration and delivery of its development plans for the town and serving its residents to improve facilities and the environment in the area."

Martin moved to Portishead in 1984 and he attended Bristol University, graduating in economics, accountancy and law and later qualified as a chartered accountant and tax advisor.

Martin has also worked in senior financial management roles for companies including First Bus, Clarks Shoes, Mitie and HMRC.

He met his wife in 1984 while jogging at Portishead Lake Grounds, they married in 1988 and now live in Clevedon.

Councillor Bob Bull, chairman of the staffing and finance committee at Portishead Town Council, said: "We believe staff are the foundation of the council and with the population in Portishead approaching 30,000, and many exciting projects in the pipeline, it is essential we build the right team to provide information and support for the council and the community.

"In recent months, we have appointed a development manager, a new administration officer and a community engagement officer.

"The clerk will manage council operations, finances and our staff team, as well as keeping us up-to-date on local government legislation."

Portishead Town Council chairman, Paul Gardner, said: "We are extremely fortunate to have Martin join as our town clerk and he brings with him significant expertise in financial, team and project management.

"We are lucky to have found such a high-calibre person who cares about the community and I am looking forward to working with him for the benefit of Portishead."