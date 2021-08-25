Martha completes John O'Groats to Land's End fundraiser

Published: 4:00 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM August 25, 2021

Martha Partridge walked the length of the country to raise money for the Womankind charity. - Credit: @Marfisdrawing

A woman who previously lived in Portishead has tackled a more than 800-mile trek from John O' Groats to Land's End today (Wednesday) in support of the Womankind charity.

Martha Partridge grew up in Portishead before moving to Bristol and has completed the journey alongside her friend, Cliff Andrade.

The pair set off from John O'Groats on June 6, completing the challenge in under three months.

She told the Times: "It feels surreal for the journey to be over, it is overwhelming.

"It has been nice to have people helping us along the way when they realise we are walking the length and breadth of the country."

Martha and Cliff set off on June 7. - Credit: @Marfisdrawing

A target of £2,000 was set by Martha to donate towards the Womankind charity, which helped her escape an abusive relationship two years ago.

Martha added: "Womankind helped subsidise counselling costs and without it, I probably would not have gone altogether."

The charity's chief executive revealed that it had been following Martha's progress and cheering her on via her Instagram page.

CEO of the Womankind charity, Kyra Bond, said: "We are so grateful to Martha for walking the whole length of the country in support of Womankind and the women we help.

"We have been following her challenging journey closely and are delighted that she has reached Land’s End, smashing her fundraising target and raising a fantastic £2,000 for us - thank you, Martha, you are such a star.”

Martha Partridge has completed a charity trek from John O'Groats to Land's End for the Womankind charity. - Credit: @Marfisdrawing

Ms Bond also admitted that the charity has seen an increase in demand throughout the Covid pandemic.

She added: "Womankind has seen a significant increase in demand during the pandemic – women’s mental health has been disproportionately affected because they are more likely to experience violence and abuse, be parenting and caring for others alone, and be financially vulnerable.

"We have been fortunate to secure additional funding to offer extra counselling sessions flexibly and short term peer support groups.

"However, the efforts of fundraisers, such as Martha's, are critical because some of our funding is short-term, but we expect the increased demand to continue for the foreseeable future."

To donate to Martha's fundraiser, visit www.localgiving.org/fundraising/marthawalksforwomankind

For more information and support from the Womankind charity, log on to www.womankindbristol.org.uk