Cold water swimmers take the plunge for Sport Relief

Winter Warriors taking a dip in Marine Lake. (C) HUW JOHN, CARDIFF 2020

Daredevils braved the cold waters of Marine Lake in Clevedon to raise money for Sport Relief.

Eighteen cold water swimmers from the Bristol-based Winter Warriors group jumped into the chilly sea dressed in red to raise awareness of the cause.

Sport Relief takes place on March 13 and people are encouraged to dress up to fundraise for the appeal.

Coach Rowan Clarke said: "We were thrilled to get involved with Sport Relief and to tackle issues like mental health stigma which is something we care passionately about.

"We couldn't think of a better way to raise money for a cause that helps others to support, donating 100 per cent of our fee to Sport Relief.

"I like to say a big thanks to our swimmers who came today and also to lovely team at Clevedon Marine Lake who generously waivered their fees for our swim."

To find out more about how to show your support for Sport Relief, log on to sportrelief.com/pr-get-involved