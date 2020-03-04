Advanced search

Cold water swimmers take the plunge for Sport Relief

PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 March 2020

Winter Warriors taking a dip in Marine Lake.

Winter Warriors taking a dip in Marine Lake.

(C) HUW JOHN, CARDIFF 2020

Daredevils braved the cold waters of Marine Lake in Clevedon to raise money for Sport Relief.

Eighteen cold water swimmers from the Bristol-based Winter Warriors group jumped into the chilly sea dressed in red to raise awareness of the cause.

Sport Relief takes place on March 13 and people are encouraged to dress up to fundraise for the appeal.

Coach Rowan Clarke said: "We were thrilled to get involved with Sport Relief and to tackle issues like mental health stigma which is something we care passionately about.

"We couldn't think of a better way to raise money for a cause that helps others to support, donating 100 per cent of our fee to Sport Relief.

"I like to say a big thanks to our swimmers who came today and also to lovely team at Clevedon Marine Lake who generously waivered their fees for our swim."

To find out more about how to show your support for Sport Relief, log on to sportrelief.com/pr-get-involved

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Nailsea Running Club’s Ironwood Challenge proves popular

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Homes at housing development to go on sale later this month

An artist’s impression of a home in Coppice Place. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

North Somerset throws away 17,000 tonnes of food waste per year

Grand Pier recycling station

Mental health charity which helps young people receives funding boost

Mental Health Awareness Portishead has won funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24