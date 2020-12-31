Foundation donates to children's hospice

Director of fundraising, Paul Courtney, Nick Taplin and Amanda Gallagher. Archant

A children's hospice has received a £1,000 donation, thanks to a new foundation set up to help good causes.

Marco Pierre White with the kitchen team at Charlton Farm. Marco Pierre White with the kitchen team at Charlton Farm.

Internationally renowned chef Marco Pierre White visited Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall with his friend and business partner Nick Taplin, the chairman and chief executive of Black and White Hospitality.

Some of the team from Black and White Hospitality recently set up The Black and White Foundation, to support good causes close to Marco Pierre White sites.

Nick, who is one of the owners of DoubleTree at Cadbury House in Congresbury, presented £1,000 to the charity from the foundation.

CHSW's corporate fundraiser Amanda Gallagher said: "We are thrilled to be the first recipients of the Foundation's donation.

"We hold strong links with DoubleTree Cadbury House in Congresbury and we are its chosen charity partner."