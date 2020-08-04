Man rescued from skip at recycling centre
PUBLISHED: 09:52 04 August 2020
Archant
A man was rescued from a skip by firefighters at Backwell Recycling Centre.
Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the recycling centre in Church Town on Saturday after reports of a man trapped in a skip.
Firefighters from Nailsea and Weston attended just before 2pm.
A spokesman said: “At 1:44pm, crews from Nailsea and Weston fire stations were mobilised to reports of a trapped male in Church Town, in Backwell.
“On arrival, crews found one male trapped in a rubbish skip.
“Firefighters rescued the man using safe working at height.
“The casualty was handed to ambulance crews at the scene.”
