Advanced search

Man rescued from skip at recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 09:52 04 August 2020

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Archant

A man was rescued from a skip by firefighters at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the recycling centre in Church Town on Saturday after reports of a man trapped in a skip.

Firefighters from Nailsea and Weston attended just before 2pm.

A spokesman said: “At 1:44pm, crews from Nailsea and Weston fire stations were mobilised to reports of a trapped male in Church Town, in Backwell.

“On arrival, crews found one male trapped in a rubbish skip.

“Firefighters rescued the man using safe working at height.

“The casualty was handed to ambulance crews at the scene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Man rescued from skip at recycling centre

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club hold free ‘try it and see’ sessions

Action from Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Russian hackers stole government documents from Liam Fox’s email account

Russian hackers are suspected of breaking in to the former trade secretary's email account to steal classified UK-US trade documents that were leaked in the run-up to the last general election. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Financial impacts of coronavirus revealed by council

Ton-up Abell sets Somerset up for victory push

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)