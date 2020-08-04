Man rescued from skip at recycling centre

Firefighters helped the man out of a skip after he became stuck at Backwell Recycling Centre. Archant

A man was rescued from a skip by firefighters at Backwell Recycling Centre.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the recycling centre in Church Town on Saturday after reports of a man trapped in a skip.

Firefighters from Nailsea and Weston attended just before 2pm.

A spokesman said: “At 1:44pm, crews from Nailsea and Weston fire stations were mobilised to reports of a trapped male in Church Town, in Backwell.

“On arrival, crews found one male trapped in a rubbish skip.

“Firefighters rescued the man using safe working at height.

“The casualty was handed to ambulance crews at the scene.”