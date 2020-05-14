Man pleads guilty to making threat to kill while brandishing meat cleaver

Archant

A Yatton man who threatened to kill a man while holding a weapon to his throat will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Cates, aged 37, pleaded guilty to affray and making threats to kill after entering a man’s home while holding a knife and meat cleaver on bank holiday Friday.

Cates, of Stowey Road, held a weapon to the man’s throat and made threats to him and another man saying the drinks the pair were consuming at the time would be their last.

Firearms officers were dispatched to the home in Mendip Road, in Yatton, shortly after 7pm.

Cates was arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to affray and making a threat to kill when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to a second count of making a threat to kill after he told a neighbour, in Stowey Road, that he would burn down their home on March 31.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s DC Richard Worrin, said: “The quick work of firearms officers on the bank holiday brought a highly dangerous situation to a peaceful conclusion without anybody getting seriously hurt.”

Cates will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on June 10.

He has been remanded in custody.