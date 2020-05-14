Advanced search

Man pleads guilty to making threat to kill while brandishing meat cleaver

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 May 2020

A Yatton man who threatened to kill a man while holding a weapon to his throat will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court next month.

Robert Cates, aged 37, pleaded guilty to affray and making threats to kill after entering a man’s home while holding a knife and meat cleaver on bank holiday Friday.

Cates, of Stowey Road, held a weapon to the man’s throat and made threats to him and another man saying the drinks the pair were consuming at the time would be their last.

Firearms officers were dispatched to the home in Mendip Road, in Yatton, shortly after 7pm.

Cates was arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to affray and making a threat to kill when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to a second count of making a threat to kill after he told a neighbour, in Stowey Road, that he would burn down their home on March 31.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s DC Richard Worrin, said: “The quick work of firearms officers on the bank holiday brought a highly dangerous situation to a peaceful conclusion without anybody getting seriously hurt.”

Cates will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on June 10.

He has been remanded in custody.

Most Read

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Plans submitted to build second school site in Clevedon

Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

