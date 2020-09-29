Man hospitalised after robbery in Portishead

A man was injured in Portishead after robbers kicked and punched him before stealing his wallet.

The robbery happened in Combe Road at about 4.30am on September 16.

A 44-year-old man was walking to work when he was assaulted by three men.

They punched and kicked him and took his wallet which contained cash in euros and sterling.

The victim was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and he needs dental work following the assault.

Police are appealing for information into the incident.

His attackers are described as three white men in their early-to-mid 20s. All were wearing hoods or caps and face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon and Somerset police on 101 quoting reference 5220210241, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.